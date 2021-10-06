Oct 6, 2021 • 1HR 0M
Why You're Wrong—and Right—About Abortion
Episode details
The most honest thing I’ve ever read about abortion is by Caitlin Flanagan. It’s called “The Dishonesty of the Abortion Debate: Why We Need to Face the Best Argument From the Other Side.” You can read it here.
On today’s episode, and in light of the new law in Texas, which effectively bans abortion, a conversation with my friend Caitlin. We talk about the best arguments on both sides of this issue, the reality of life before Roe v. Wade, the state of feminism and more.
Read all of Caitlin’s work for the Atlantic here.
