It’s Monday, April 13. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why Orbán lost. Why the AI crash will hit us all. Why even chimps wage war. And much more.
But first: Did Iran just blow it?
The mullahs had a rough weekend. Forty-eight hours ago, the ceasefire in Iran looked like the beginning of the end of the war—a first step by President Donald Trump toward pulling out and accepting a new status quo with the regime intact. But then talks collapsed and now Trump is escalating.
American destroyers are patrolling the Strait of Hormuz with both offensive and defensive aims. If Iran opens the waterway to free-flowing traffic, U.S. ships will be there to escort commercial vessels through. But if the regime continues charging a toll for the passage, the United States will close the gate.
“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said Sunday. And the strait isn’t his only target. By that evening, government sources said the U.S. is considering strikes in Iran’s interior. In other words, the war is back on.
What changed in a weekend? The White House got its closest look yet at how stubborn their counterparts are. Weeks after its supreme leader was killed, and facing even more destruction, the regime shot down every firm U.S. demand during marathon negotiations in Pakistan. What were they thinking, with so much at stake? Eli Lake explains the Iranians’ approach at the crossroads of the war.
Few could have predicted Trump’s renewed pressure campaign, and reopening the strait will require tactical genius. But Zineb Riboua believes it will be more than worth the effort. That’s because closing the waterway is the last card Iran holds. If the U.S. calls its bluff by successfully keeping it open, there will be nothing left to negotiate.
President Trump seems to seize every opportunity to talk things through, preferring a masterful deal over risking even a single American life. But one of Trump’s former advisers thinks the president was wrong to ever slow down. John Bolton spoke to The Free Press’s Nicholas Clairmont before the negotiations over the weekend, and made the early case for how U.S. armed forces can press ahead.
In many ways, the war is pushing America’s military outside its zone of mastery. One difficult new dimension consists of drones, which the Navy has at times struggled to repel over the strait and across Iran. Americans have much to learn from Ukraine, which has mastered drone warfare over years of combat with the Russians. Aidan Stretch describes how U.S. companies are racing to adapt the cutting-edge tech that’s dominating a new front.
—The Editors
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President Trump was booed by the crowd as he entered UFC 327 in Miami Saturday night, just as Vice President J.D. Vance announced from Islamabad that U.S.-Iran negotiations had collapsed without a deal. Trump, who walked in alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, had yet to comment on the failed talks.
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Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating Representative Eric Swalwell after multiple women accused the California Democrat of sexual assault and harassment, including the sending of unsolicited explicit photos. Swalwell denies the allegations as “flat false” but has since decided to suspend his gubernatorial campaign.
Justin Bieber delivered a stripped-back Coachella headline set, sitting with his laptop to revisit YouTube videos of his younger self and sing along to hits like “Baby” and “Beauty and a Beat.”
A blast of record-breaking heat will sweep into the eastern U.S. next week, with Washington, D.C., expected to hit 94 degrees, and New York’s Central Park reaching 87 degrees, by Wednesday.
Rory McIlroy won the Masters on Sunday, becoming the fourth-ever repeat champion and the first to accomplish the feat since Tiger Woods in 2002.
TFP pitching John 'Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction' Bolton and who was indicted late last year on 8 counts of unlawful transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information as a war expert wouldn't have been on my bingo card, but then again, I wouldn't have had Trump doing a Truth post of him as Jesus Christ yesterday either. At this point, I'm just waiting on a clown to jump out of the closet to tell me we've all been on candid camera.
https://x.com/AFpost/status/2043516683449667716?s=20
Nothing on Swalwell. Move along, citizens, nothing to see here.