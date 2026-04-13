The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
War
Iran
Artificial Intelligence
Make a comment
Comments
5
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Evans W's avatar
Evans W
2m

TFP pitching John 'Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction' Bolton and who was indicted late last year on 8 counts of unlawful transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information as a war expert wouldn't have been on my bingo card, but then again, I wouldn't have had Trump doing a Truth post of him as Jesus Christ yesterday either. At this point, I'm just waiting on a clown to jump out of the closet to tell me we've all been on candid camera.

https://x.com/AFpost/status/2043516683449667716?s=20

Reply
Share
Tom Servo's avatar
Tom Servo
5m

Nothing on Swalwell. Move along, citizens, nothing to see here.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice