Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo returned from a trip to his Virginia home around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. About 20 minutes later, a State Department official showed up at the door to tell him that his State Department security detail had been terminated. Effective immediately.

Suffice it to say, Pompeo is no longer at his home. That’s not because the thugs who have been trying to murder him have stood down. It’s because the president of the United States has.

Pompeo is one of the most senior members of a group of American officials who need security because the Iranian regime wants to kill them, likely as revenge for the elimination of Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike by the United States in 2020.

Iran has also targeted Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, and former special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook. Trump has yanked their security details, too.