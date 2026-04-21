The Free Press
Shop Our New Merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Jamie Metzl
Jamie Metzl is a leading technology futurist, a biotechnology investor, and the author of six previous books. His new book, written with GPT-5 as his named co-author and from which this essay draws, is The AI Ten Commandments: A New Moral Code for Humanity.
Tags:
Technology
Books
AI
Tech
Philosophy
Religion
Artificial Intelligence
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice