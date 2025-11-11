The Supreme Court refused on Monday morning to take up a same-sex marriage case, and a lot of people have been asking what exactly that means.

Is same-sex marriage safe? The short answer is yes—for now.

Ten years ago, in a case called Obergefell v. Hodges, a bare 5–4 majority of the Court recognized for the first time a constitutional right to same-sex marriage. Many conservatives have been gnashing their teeth ever since, and when, in 2022, a newly right-leaning Court put the knife in Roe v. Wade, they felt renewed hope that the Court might do the same to Obergefell.