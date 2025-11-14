Of all the wars raging across the world right now, Sudan’s is the deadliest—and the most ignored. More than 150,000 are dead. Twelve million have been displaced. Women have been raped in front of their daughters and sisters. Children are conscripted as soldiers. Mass graves line the streets of Khartoum.

And yet: no protests on American campuses. No celebrity activism. Barely a mention in the news. On Friday morning, Rafaela Siewert sat down for a live conversation with Bernard-Henri Lévy, who has reported from Sudan for 25 years, to help make sense of it all. What is happening in Sudan? And why does a war with three times the casualties of Gaza get just a fraction of the attention? Watch their full conversation here.

What has gone wrong in Africa? The continent is back in the news after President Donald Trump called attention to the yearslong systemic murder of Nigerians by the Islamist terror group Boko Haram.

Trump threatened U.S. military action to quell the violence, writing on Truth Social earlier this month: “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote back, “Yes sir.”