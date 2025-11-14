Sudan’s Forgotten Genocide

Of all the wars raging across the world right now, Sudan’s is the deadliest—and the most ignored. More than 150,000 are dead. Twelve million have been displaced. Women have been raped in front of their daughters and sisters. Children are conscripted as soldiers. Mass graves line the streets of Khartoum.
