The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
Sudan’s Forgotten Genocide
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 1M
A conversation with Bernard-Henri Lévy to discuss his latest reporting from the front lines of a conflict that has produced three times the casualties of Gaza—and barely a fraction of the attention.

Of all the wars raging across the world right now, Sudan’s is the deadliest—and the most ignored. More than 150,000 are dead. Twelve million have been displaced. Women have been raped in front of their daughters and sisters. Children are conscripted as soldiers. Mass graves line the streets of Khartoum.

And yet: no protests on American campuses. No celeb…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Human Rights
International

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice