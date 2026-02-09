The AI wars were raging at the Super Bowl this weekend, and Anthropic fired the opening salvo. The AI developer known for its models’ coding prowess created a series of commercials tweaking its better-known competitor, OpenAI. The ads are worth watching because they’re funny—but also because of what they suggest about the differing ambitions of the two AI pacesetters.

Neither OpenAI nor ChatGPT is directly mentioned in Anthropic’s ads, but they are obviously the target. In one, a short basketball player asks an enormously oversized personal trainer for advice on improving his game. The trainer obligingly says he’s happy to do that, then starts recommending a brand of height-enhancing insoles as the questioner’s hopeful expression deflates.