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Breaking History
When ‘Good Kids’ Go Radical: A Breaking History Special
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When ‘Good Kids’ Go Radical: A Breaking History Special
Eli Lake
1HR 27M
Jay Solomon joins Eli Lake to break down his investigation into extremist Calla Walsh, and we revisit a story from the Breaking History archives that helps us understand her radical conversion.
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I was captivated this week by my old friend Jay Solomon’s piece investigating the story of Calla Walsh, a privileged young woman from Massachusetts who went down the rabbit hole of radical activism and is now a mouthpiece for the Islamic regime of Iran.

I couldn’t help but be reminded of our Breaking History episode from last year about Ulrike Meinhof—th…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Tags:
Iran
Terrorism
Cuba

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