When ‘Good Kids’ Go Radical: A Breaking History Special

I was captivated this week by my old friend Jay Solomon’s piece investigating the story of Calla Walsh, a privileged young woman from Massachusetts who went down the rabbit hole of radical activism and is now a mouthpiece for the Islamic regime of Iran.
I couldn’t help but be reminded of our Breaking History episode from last year about Ulrike Meinhof—th…
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