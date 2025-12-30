’Tis the season for a long hard look at the past year, including all the takes we’d like to take back. From Trump’s tariffs to the merits of old age and the future of Gaza, our writers offered daring predictions and insights.

Reflecting on where we missed the mark is an important way to sharpen our coverage. So to keep ourselves honest, and to keep you entertained, here is a brief exercise in accountability as we look forward to the new year. —The Editors

Nellie Bowles

This year, I really was wrong about why our government wastes money. I always knew the government was a little careless, a little silly. I’ve been following the California high-speed rail debacle for heaven’s sake, with more than $100 billion budgeted since 2015 and no high-speed track laid. I know how much San Francisco spends on “homelessness,” i.e., funding a vast array of nonprofit workers to wander around making sure addicts stay on the sidewalk as long as possible. I know these things. I think of them as absurdities that come from good intentions and silly plans. But then came the Minnesota fraud. It has rattled me to the core.

There is no way for corruption that deep to happen without massive collusion from regulators, whose salaries are, of course, also paid by taxpayers. So this is the year I realized that the government doesn’t accidentally misspend money—it does it on purpose! Until this year, it really never occurred to me that there could be true corruption like that in America.

To some extent this revelation is comforting: It reflects competence. It reflects sophistication, foresight, strategy, all of which I thought our elected officials lacked. So really there are pros and cons here. That’s just one thing I was wrong about, but the list is very, very long. Anyway, this is the year I open a Minnesota day care.