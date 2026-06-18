What ‘The Future Is Female’ Has Meant for Men

For decades, the fight for gender equality has squarely focused on lifting up women—in the workplace, politics, and beyond.
But according to Richard Reeves, president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, it’s the men who now need support.
From childhood, boys are falling behind in school. Men are trailing women in college completion by an even wide…
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