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What ‘The Future Is Female’ Has Meant for Men
Shilo Brooks
56M
And how to lift up the next generation of American boys.
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For decades, the fight for gender equality has squarely focused on lifting up women—in the workplace, politics, and beyond.

But according to Richard Reeves, president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, it’s the men who now need support.

From childhood, boys are falling behind in school. Men are trailing women in college completion by an even wide…

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Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
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