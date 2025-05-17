“I’ve been slapped, hit, spit on,” Courtney said. “I’ve had concussions from the job.”

Courtney is 38 years old and looks like the platonic ideal of a porn star: glossy black hair, pouty lips, inch-long fake eyelashes with heavy winged liner. She has twin nipple piercings and breasts that seem to defy gravity; these might also be fake, but I didn’t ask. She’s been having sex professionally for a while now and joined the adult content platform OnlyFans in 2019, and so you might think she’s telling a cautionary tale about the dangers of pornography.

But that violent workplace she’s talking about isn’t the bedroom where she films her content. It’s the school where she worked as a special ed teacher before quitting to make porn full time.

It was not, as she describes it, a particularly tough call.