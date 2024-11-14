FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

What Made Ted Olson Great
Ted Olson. (Jahi Chikwendiu via Getty Images)

What Made Ted Olson Great

He lived an exemplary life fighting for the things he believed in: free speech, equal rights, and the Constitution.

By Joe Nocera

November 13, 2024

Ted Olson, who died of a stroke Wednesday morning at the age of 84, was a great man.

Most of the obituaries that have been published since his passing describe him as a conservative lawyer—“a legal luminary of the right,” said The Washington Post. And it’s true that he argued Bush v. Gore before the Supreme Court, winning the case for George W. Bush; that he worked in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and Bush, as assistant attorney general and solicitor general, respectively; that he was a longtime supporter of the conservative Federalist Society; and that he won the famous Citizens United case, which essentially removed limits on campaign spending. 

It’s also true that he was, without question, the finest Supreme Court practitioner of his generation, arguing before the court 65 times, and winning far more often than he lost. Indeed, one would be hard-pressed to name a lawyer in recent times with a career that came close to matching his.

But when I think back on Ted Olson’s life—when I think about what made him great—it’s not the Supreme Court victories or the other career achievements I find myself focusing on. Rather, it was his integrity.

That integrity informed his commitment to the American project, and above all else, his deep devotion to the Constitution.

In a speech he gave in November 2001—the inaugural Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture at the Federalist Society, named for his exceptional wife who had been on the plane that was flown into the Pentagon on 9/11—he put it this way:

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest