What Keeps Sam Harris Up at Night

Sam Harris is one of the great thinkers of our time. The philosopher, neuroscientist, and host of the Making Sense podcast joined me to discuss some of the defining issues of the moment. We began with the ongoing war in Iran. While Harris is in favor of regime change given the Islamic regime’s hostility to its own people as well as the United States, he…
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