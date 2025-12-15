What Happens After Trump?: Why Tim Miller Thinks Politics Can’t Go Back

Until Donald Trump’s first election in 2016, Tim Miller was a rank-and-file GOP operative. He worked on the presidential campaigns of John McCain, Jon Huntsman, and Jeb Bush, helping shape Republican messaging.
Trump’s takeover of the party set Miller on a different path. Like several other prominent conservatives, he continued criticizing Trump after th…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment