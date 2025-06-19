The Free Press
Frannie Block
Frannie Block is a reporter for The Free Press. She started her career as a breaking-news journalist for the Des Moines Register, where she covered topics ranging from crime and public safety to food insecurity and the Iowa caucus.
Madeleine Rowley
Madeleine Rowley is an investigative reporter covering immigration, financial corruption, and politics. She is a 2023-2024 Manhattan Institute Logos Fellow with previous bylines in The Free Press, City Journal, and Public. As a U.S. Army spouse for almost a decade, she's lived in six states and spent two years in Jerusalem, Israel. She currently resides on the East Coast with her husband and daughter.
