When Columbia University reached a $221 million deal with the federal government last summer to resolve allegations of antisemitism on campus, it came with the stipulation to create a monitorship.

The monitor, Bart M. Schwartz, a veteran compliance consultant and the co-founder of Guidepost Solutions, was tasked with overseeing Columbia’s adherence to the agreement, which included a $200 million fine that Columbia agreed to pay over three years as well as a $21 million settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). According to the deal, Schwartz’s job was straightforward: Review university policies, ensure compliance, and report back to the government.