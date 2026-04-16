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Eyck Freymann
Eyck Freymann is a Hoover Fellow at Stanford University and a scholar of U.S.–China strategic competition. He is the author of several books, including One Belt One Road (2021) and Defending Taiwan (2026).
Tags:
Foreign Policy
China
Taiwan
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