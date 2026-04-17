We’re All Living in Casey Neistat’s World

With millions of followers and billions of views to his name, Casey Neistat was one of the first people to understand, back in the early 2000s, that YouTube would change everything. It certainly changed his own life.
On this episode of Second Thought, I ask Neistat about riding the wave of the YouTube tsunami, his love of old technology, and how his care…
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