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We’re All Living in Casey Neistat’s World
Suzy Weiss
1HR 18M
On this episode of ‘Second Thought,’ Suzy Weiss sits down with one of the most influential people in YouTube’s history.

With millions of followers and billions of views to his name, Casey Neistat was one of the first people to understand, back in the early 2000s, that YouTube would change everything. It certainly changed his own life.

On this episode of Second Thought, I ask Neistat about riding the wave of the YouTube tsunami, his love of old technology, and how his care…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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