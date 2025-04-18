Mike Pompeo: We Don’t Need a Fake Deal with Iran
American isolationists on the right, and their allies in Obama-aligned think tanks in Washington, suggest there are only two options: war or a deal. Nonsense.
5
In early April, President Trump reportedly “waved off” an Israeli plan to strike nuclear facilities in Iran. When asked, Trump did not deny it but rather said he preferred to try diplomacy because he thinks “that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death.”
The thousands of victims of Iran’s terror machine know all too well that “living happily without death” is impossible under the current regime. And a fake deal focused solely on nuclear enrichment will result in far less happiness and more death, not the reverse—not only for the Iranian people but for human beings all across the world.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events