In early April, President Trump reportedly “waved off” an Israeli plan to strike nuclear facilities in Iran. When asked, Trump did not deny it but rather said he preferred to try diplomacy because he thinks “that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death.”

The thousands of victims of Iran’s terror machine know all too well that “living happily without death” is impossible under the current regime. And a fake deal focused solely on nuclear enrichment will result in far less happiness and more death, not the reverse—not only for the Iranian people but for human beings all across the world.