WATCH: Nellie Bowles and Dr. Vinay Prasad on a Mother’s Shocking Misdiagnosis

Paralyzing migraines, random bouts of vertigo, extreme fatigue and, eventually, forgetfulness: For years, Sean Fischer’s mom struggled with symptoms no doctor could totally explain. “Hanging over my childhood was the perpetual worry—the fear—about Mom’s mysterious health issues,” he wrote in his recent story for The Free Press. “No one paused to wonder …
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events