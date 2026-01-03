In the early hours of Saturday morning, Venezuelans awoke to the sound of U.S. helicopters overhead. Per President Donald Trump, the U.S. conducted a “large-scale strike” on facilities in what he has dubbed the “narco state” of Venezuela.

The U.S. has arrested Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Hours after the swift operation, Attorney General Pam Bondi unsealed the U.S. government’s charges against the now-deposed Venezuelan leader: narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, drug trafficking, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Then, in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela “until such time that we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.”

Why did Trump decide to act in Venezuela? Are the administration’s actions legal? What will happen to Maduro when he reaches American soil? And what will come next—both for Venezuela and for U.S. foreign policy?

Join The Free Press today to make sense of this extraordinary news. We’re kicking things off with a 1:30 p.m. ET livestream with The Free Press’s Rafaela Siewert and contributors Niall Ferguson and Elliott Abrams.

Paid subscribers can join the livestream here.

We also have two initial pieces for you on the news. The first, by Free Press staff writer Eli Lake, recaps how Donald Trump took out Venezuela’s strongman—and why. Read Eli’s essential account of what led to this bold move, and what could come next.

The second is from Venezuelan writer Quico Toro. Venezuelans around the world are celebrating, says Quico. But he asks: What will come next for his country? Read his thoughts here:

To go deeper on Venezuela, listen to Bari Weiss’s interview with opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado:

Stay tuned for more from The Free Press on this story in the coming days.