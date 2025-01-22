WATCH: Is San Francisco Ready to Govern Again?

A lot can change in four years.
Take, for example, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, which operates as a city council. Back in 2021, “equity” was the board’s guiding principle. At its inaugural meeting in January of that year, the word was uttered nearly two dozen times. “Equity and racial justice are the issues that matter,” Catherine Stefani, a f…
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events