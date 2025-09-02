The Free Press
WATCH: Gazan Journalists Say Al Jazeera Works Hand in Glove with Hamas
Tanya Lukyanova
8M
Locals accuse the network’s Gaza bureau of helping Hamas hunt, torture, and silence reporters.

On June 24, a Gazan journalist was summoned to a Hamas interrogation center in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, and brutally tortured. In a video recorded in the immediate aftermath by a friend, he lies on a gurney, wailing, as the camera moves between his bloodied, broken limbs and his pained face. Blood streams from his legs where he appears to have been shot. (We are withholding his name for his safety.)

The journalist’s only crime was reporting for a media outlet critical of the terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip with an iron fist.

Tanya Lukyanova
Tanya Lukyanova is a video journalist at The Free Press.
