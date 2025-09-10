The Free Press
WATCH: A Viral Whistleblower Told a Story About Gaza. It Fell Apart.
Tanya Lukyanova
8M
A former aid contractor shared a shocking tale. It leaped from a small livestream to MSNBC, Tucker Carlson, and Capitol Hill. Then, it turned out to be false.

On July 28, a man named Anthony “Tony” Aguilar went on a small, YouTube-streamed Zoom call and, toward the end of an hourlong conversation, told a story that set the internet ablaze.

Aguilar, a former contractor with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.- and Israel-backed aid organization, recounted a heart-wrenching incident that took place in May, in the early days of GHF’s operations: A Gazan boy he called Amir had walked 12 kilometers to reach the aid site, thanked Aguilar for the food, kissed his hand—and moments later, was gunned down by the IDF.

Within hours of the Zoom call’s publication, Quincy Institute co-founder Trita Parsi shared an excerpt of it on X. His accompanying post, which focuses on the plight of Amir and erroneously states the boy is five years old, has been viewed more than five million times. The story spread like wildfire.

Tanya Lukyanova
Tanya Lukyanova is a video journalist at The Free Press.
Tags:
Human Rights
Foreign Policy
Israel
Media
Gaza

