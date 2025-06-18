“I’m a little kooky. I’ll concede that.”

That’s what Tucker Carlson messaged me close to midnight on Monday, just hours after the leader of the free world had mocked the political pundit at the G7 summit with world leaders. (“I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”) Donald Trump followed up with a dunk on his platform Truth Social: “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

The president’s jab at the former Fox News host, who has long been one of his most influential allies, was the most dramatic and public evidence of the civil war that has engulfed the MAGA coalition since Israel struck Iran Thursday evening. That Friday morning, Carlson wrote in his newsletter that Trump was “complicit in the act of war” and urged the United States not to get involved. “No funding, no American weapons, no troops on the ground,” Carlson said. “It is not in our national interest.” He added that the U.S. should “drop Israel.”