The right seems to be on a mission to expose universities as centers of leftist indoctrination. Too often we professors waved away the charge. We called these assertions naive at best, Trumpy at worst. Students, we rightly noted, are not putty in our hands, to be molded as we see fit. They have their own minds. Plus, we all too often struggle to even get them to do the readings. How could we possibly be indoctrinating them?

This objection has been made plenty of times. But it’s time we saw it for what it is: a dodge that deflects attention away from what professors are actually doing in their classrooms. The truth is that far too many are teaching in ways that look a lot like they’re trying to indoctrinate students, even if that isn’t always their intention.