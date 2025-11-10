The Free Press
Victor Davis Hanson on Tucker, Trump, and the Fracturing Right
Coleman Hughes
1HR 11M
The historian argues that too many right-wing thinkers have replaced scrutiny with spectacle—trading intellectual rigor for clicks, applause, and identity loyalty.

Something strange is happening on the American right. In just a few years, a movement that once claimed to champion Western civilization began to entertain arguments that Winston Churchill was the real villain of World War II, that Adolf Hitler didn’t intend the Holocaust, and that Joseph Stalin wasn’t so bad after all.

These ideas aren’t staying on the …

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Conservatism
History

