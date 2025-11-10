Victor Davis Hanson on Tucker, Trump, and the Fracturing Right

Something strange is happening on the American right. In just a few years, a movement that once claimed to champion Western civilization began to entertain arguments that Winston Churchill was the real villain of World War II, that Adolf Hitler didn’t intend the Holocaust, and that Joseph Stalin wasn’t so bad after all.
These ideas aren’t staying on the …
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment