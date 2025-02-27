The U.S. Mint has hidden its five diversity, equity, and inclusion personnel from President Trump’s axe—and has even deleted the chief DEI officer’s background from its website, a whistleblower has told The Free Press.

On January 20, Trump issued an executive order effectively terminating all DEI offices, positions, and programs across the federal government. The U.S. Mint, a division of the U.S. Treasury responsible for manufacturing coins, has employed five staffers in its Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) since the department’s inception in 2022. On December 3, 2025, the OEI office was closed and all five staffers were rehomed in other parts of the agency, Mint employee Brian Martin told The Free Press.

Martin said he is personally aware of these moves—because two of the staffers have since taken his job.