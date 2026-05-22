“I’m sure I have bad bones. I’m sure I have, like, wafer bird bones. But I don’t like protein and I don’t lift weights,” Jill Kargman tells me. “My doctor literally called me skinny fat, and said if you trace me naked, on a paper, it would look healthy, but I have 26 BMI, which is bad.”

The 51-year-old writer and actress—who’s known for her Bravo scripted series Odd Mom Out and the dozen books she’s written—says she doesn’t “really give a shit” and just wants to look good in clothes. But she has to start caring, “or I’m gonna fall down the stairs and Ivana Trump myself—except she was murdered.”

Oh?

“Someone told me she died three months before her NDA expired,” she says, taking a sip from her Bellini.

Jill and I are at Amaranth, an Upper East Side staple just off Madison Avenue. It’s the type of place chock-full of the women Jill skewers in her new movie, Influenced: the over-Botoxed, overfilled, Ozempic-loving lunch bunch with Cartier stacks and Birkins dripping off their arms. (The $39 chicken paillard is five stars, though.)

Jill cowrote and stars in the movie as Dzanielle, a momfluencer chasing one million followers, whose son at one point asks, “Mom, how come we don’t have any poor friends?”