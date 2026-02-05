There is an old joke about the weather in New England: If you don’t like it, just wait a few minutes. The same could be said about American attitudes toward foreign intervention.

This variability tends to embarrass ideologues. MAGA leaders and commentators confidently promote the claim that the era of “endless wars” in the Middle East is behind us, and that “knowing what time it is” requires us to acknowledge that the American right is no longer a friendly place for interventionism. That kind of thing, say the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Steve Bannons and Tucker Carlsons of the world, is for zombie Reaganites and neocon Bushies.

Well, MAGA voters feel differently. A Politico poll, which went into the field only a few days after the president told protesters in Iran that “help is on its way,” found that half of Trump voters supported “military action” in Iran, with 61 percent of “MAGA Republicans” backing armed intervention. Even more Trump voters (65 percent) supported military action in at least one country, with Iran being their favorite option.