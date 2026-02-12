Infighting inside the Trump administration led to the departure of yet another high-ranking official.

This time the official is Gail Slater, who was in charge of the antitrust division at the Justice Department. The powerful office reviews corporate mergers through civil and criminal investigations. Slater has a reputation for being an antitrust hawk, but she announced Thursday on X that she was leaving “with great sadness and abiding hope.”

Slater did not state the reason for her exit, but shortly before her announcement, senior Trump administration officials had decided to oust her and held discussions with her about their decision, according to people familiar with the matter.

In a statement shared with The Free Press, Attorney General Pam Bondi said: “On behalf of the Department of Justice, we thank Gail Slater for her service to the antitrust division, which works to protect consumers, promote affordability, and expand economic opportunity.”