Welcome to Red America.

President Trump begins his second term with an advantage he lacked eight years ago: a Republican electorate. This lead in party affiliation not only propelled him to the White House last November. It also continues to buoy his job approval ratings despite voter concerns over inflation and the economy.

Republicans and Republican-leaning voters outnumber Democratic-aligned ones, 45 percent to 41 percent, according to the most recent NBC News poll. The GOP hasn’t held such an edge in more than three decades.

How did this happen? The answer lies in two trends: a gradual but steady strengthening in the GOP brand since 2018, and a dramatic plunge in Democratic affiliation since 2020.