If you want to understand the philosophy behind Donald Trump’s new Board of Peace and his vision for a “Gaza-Lago” resort city in a rebuilt war zone, no political or historical tract will be helpful. To understand Trump’s gambit to end the enduring war between Israel and the Palestinians, you’ll need Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power of Positive Thinking.

Peale’s text, which Trump has credited as a major inspiration for his personal philosophy, helps explain the wildly optimistic vision for the decimated Gaza Strip that the president unveiled Thursday at Davos. As Peale writes, “When you embrace the power of positive thinking, you unlock a world of infinite potential.”