Free Press Readers Saw This Coming

Supporters react to Harris’s concession on November 6, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

With Trump’s Victory, Schools Offer ‘Post-Election Wellness Spaces’

Canceled classes, erased grades, and individual counseling: Universities rush to console their ‘grieving’ students.

By Frannie Block

November 6, 2024

In hindsight, Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy saw it coming. As I reported Monday, the school set up a “Self-Care Suite” for students the day after the election, offering opportunities to play with Legos, color with crayons, and eat milk and cookies “in recognition of these stressful times.” 

Stressful times, indeed. This is the Kamala Harris demographic, and the school’s administration understood that its student body would need help adjusting to the fact that Donald Trump would soon be their next president.

But Georgetown is hardly an outlier. Across the country, university professors and students took what amounted to a national mental health day as the news of Trump’s victory sunk in.

On Tuesday, Northwestern University offered students a “post-election wellness space” fit with “puzzles, crafts, games, snacks, and a variety of brain break activities,” according to The College Fix. And at Princeton, students who are a part of a climate advocacy group called “Sunrise Princeton” sent an email Wednesday to their peers announcing “a combined art-build and processing space.” 

