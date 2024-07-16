FOR FREE PEOPLE

Salena Zito: ‘I Was Four Feet Away From Trump When He Was Shot'

FOR FREE PEOPLE

(Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

Donald Trump Is Napoleon in a Golf Cart

When he tilted his head at precisely the right moment to cheat death, the man became a myth.

By N.S. Lyons

July 16, 2024

In the minutes after Trump dodged a bullet on live television, I joked on Substack Notes that “one does not simply shoot Napoleon.” This comment proved open to misinterpretation in a few different directions, but what I meant was this: Napoleon famously led from the front, charging time and again into a hail of bullets and cannon shot, and yet not once was he ever seriously injured. Instead, he acquired a legendary aura of invincibility.

This became part of his overwhelming charisma—meaning not just his social charm but the sense of unstoppable destiny he seemed to exude. It proved so captivating to normal men that when he escaped from exile and landed alone in France to. . . well, let’s say to make his “reelection” bid, the army sent to stop him surrendered and switched sides at the mere sight of him.

Napoleon became something more than mere mortal: he was a living myth, a “man of destiny” who Providence had apparently handed some great role to play in history (for good or for ill) and who therefore simply couldn’t be harmed until that role had been fulfilled and the world forever changed. This is why when Hegel witnessed Napoleon he described him with awe as “the world-spirit on horseback”: he seemed truly an “epic” figure, the sweep of history “connected to his own person, [to] occur and be resolved by him” alone, one way or another. 

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 1

Latest