In the hours between the news that America had bombed three uranium enrichment sites in Iran and President Donald Trump giving a brief press statement about the operation, I saw it all on social media.

First, the fake videos of animated explosives, then the ones of real explosions that happened years ago. There were Never Trumpers celebrating the president they had deplored. And Trump influencers cursing him. I saw the political prognostications: Vice President J.D. Vance down, Secretary of State Marco Rubio up. MAGA hawks triumphant, America First “isolationists” defeated, demoralized. The only thing more reactive than enriched uranium is everyone’s status anxiety. Even mine.

I unsubscribed from a listserv that told restrainers like me to “take the L.” I saw one of my favorite historians applaud the return of “peace through strength.” (Is peace back? It seems that things are still on fire. A “fiery but mostly peaceful” air strike?) I saw many people declaring their relief that that bombing had happened and some people urging more action: a follow-up strike to remove the uranium, or to further cripple the Iranian regime.

Then the president delivered his statement. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” he said, flanked by Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Rubio. “If they do not” make peace, Trump said, “future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.”

Forgive me for being the skunk at the garden party, but I don’t think we yet know what the hell just happened. I don’t think the White House fully knows yet.