If President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran is making you anxious, I’d love to sell you on an investment opportunity in Gaza—a beachfront resort.

It’s only natural that Americans would worry about the deal. At first glance, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) looks like a wish list drafted in Tehran and rubber-stamped by President Donald Trump. It grants Iran consultations with Oman on regulating traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and even a $300 billion reconstruction and economic development fund to help rebuild and modernize Iran. In return, the U.S. receives little more than what Tehran has traditionally offered: a vague and completely dishonest commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon.

The agreement proposes a grand windfall for Iran, including economic modernization, rebuilding infrastructure, and the removal of international sanctions. It envisions restoring Iran’s position as a major energy supplier, reopening international trade and investment, and providing access to frozen assets.

To many supporters of Trump’s stated war aims, this vision looks like a complete collapse of the American position. Words such as surrender, appeasement, and capitulation come easily. Before endorsing that assessment, however, let’s rewind to February 4, 2025, and recall the surprise that Trump sprang at a White House press conference alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.