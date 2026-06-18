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Trump Blinks First in Iran, with Haviv Rettig Gur
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 8M
What’s in Trump’s deal? Does it give away too much? Could it be worse than the Obama-Iran deal?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran. The agreement set up a 60-day period of negotiations and covers the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, frozen funds, sanctions relief, Iranian oil exports, Lebanon, and more.

In the hours since, figures acr…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump
Foreign Policy
Iran
Israel

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