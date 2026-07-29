It’s Wednesday, July 29. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.

Every once in a while, it feels like world events converge on one spot. Yesterday was such an occasion, which is why we’re doing something a little different with today’s Front Page: focusing on the one story that we think matters most, and helping you make sense of it with some of the voices we trust the most.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu both found themselves in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The two men are among the most consequential figures in the world, and they were in town to meet with the most consequential: President Donald Trump. Both lead a crucial and controversial U.S. ally. Both have hot and cold relationships with Trump. And, in Oval Office meetings ahead of the funeral of the late U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, both had similar requests: for continued American backing in their fights on the front lines of the West.

A few days earlier, Ukraine’s war with Russia, and Israel and the U.S.’s war with Iran, had become connected more directly than ever before, when Ukraine struck an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea that it said was carrying military equipment between Iran and Russia.

So where do these two vital alliances stand? And what came of yesterday’s meetings? For answers to those questions, we turn to Elliott Abrams, who was the Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela in the first Trump administration, supervised U.S. policy in the Middle East for George W. Bush, and served in the State Department during all eight years of the Reagan administration. Read his piece to understand not only the fateful relationships between Trump, Bibi, and Zelensky, but the strategic big picture that they are so central to.

Read MAGA Needs Friends Like Israel and Ukraine

If you believe the conventional wisdom, the biggest constraint on American support for its allies—and the U.S. war effort against Iran—is practical. Trump officials blamed America’s thin munitions stockpile for the president’s pause on Iran over the weekend. But Park MacDougald argues that there is more to the story, and that the dovish views of the people sounding the alarm give away more than the shortage does. He also follows the munitions debate to its darkest end: the nightmare scenario in which America finds itself fighting a third war, against a much more formidable foe.

From the war in the Middle East to the deadliest conflict in Europe since the Second World War. The Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, shows no sign of slowing. The Free Press’s Tanya Lukyanova has been periodically traveling back to her hometown of Moscow since the start of the conflict. Today she reports on her latest trip, and a big change in the Russian capital: from gas-ration lines and drone stories to flat stares, she finds Muscovites more awake than ever to the cost of Vladimir Putin’s war. “Nobody can explain what we’re fighting for,” one person told her. “Why do people die every day? To what end?’

And in Kyiv, a convert who finally saw the light. MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, who once insisted Ukraine started the war, has seen the front lines and now says she “was bamboozled by Russian propaganda.” Eli Lake spoke to this Trump World thought leader about why she changed her mind.

—The Editors

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THE NEWS

Colt Gray, sentenced to life without parole for killing four people at Apalachee High School in 2024. (Mike Stewart/Pool via Getty Images)

A teenage school shooter in Georgia will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing four people in 2024 at Apalachee High School. Colt Gray, now 16, received an unusually heavy sentence for a youth on account of his apparent lack of remorse. “You do not seem to be tormented by what you did,” the judge told him.

Ebay will pay nearly $50 million to a Massachusetts couple who claimed former company employees threatened them and sent them anonymous packages containing live insects and a bloody pig Halloween mask, according to settlement details released Tuesday. The victims founded and ran a newsletter covering the e-commerce industry, and their lawyer said in a statement that the settlement sends “a warning that attempts by big business to suppress speech and the press will not be tolerated.”

A major earthquake rocked southwestern Japan on Tuesday, causing a partial structural collapse at a shopping mall where some are trapped inside and others are presumed dead. The Japanese military dispatched 3,600 personnel to help with quake relief, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said yesterday.

An Airbus test flight landed yesterday in France after flying 24 hours nonstop from Australia. The A350 airliner with an expanded fuel tank is expected to debut with Qantas’ new nonstop Sydney–London route in 2027.

The Trump administration will sunset a Medicare drug subsidy program this year, resulting in higher costs for some seniors, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The program, which currently provides an estimated $3.6 billion in premiums relief, encouraged insurers to raise rates knowing the government would cover the difference, according to one Trump administration official.

America’s blood supply is “alarmingly” low and could delay medical treatments that depend on blood transfusions, the Red Cross said this week. The nonprofit organization said it has “less than a one-day national supply of type O positive blood,” which is the most in-demand type for blood transfusions.

Two Amazon data centers in Bahrain were damaged in Iranian missile strikes, Bloomberg confirmed via satellite imaging Tuesday. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for the attacks, claiming the centers were targeted on account of Amazon’s support for U.S. military operations.