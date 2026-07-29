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Larrd's avatar
Larrd
4mEdited

Eli Lake and Laura Loomer would make an interesting couple. Great dinner parties!

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Bud's avatar
Bud
28m

How in the world do you consider Ukraine an ally? They are more like an ex wife running up charges on your credit cards. Allies provide mutual support. What in the hell has Ukraine ever done for our country other that use up 198 billion dollars of our goodwill?

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