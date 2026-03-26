If the arson attack on four ambulances run by a Jewish charity this week in London were an isolated incident, it would be bad enough. It isn’t isolated, unfortunately. It is part of a pattern in Britain and elsewhere in Europe.

Last year in the UK there were more than 3,700 incidents of antisemitism, with a sharp increase in attacks on visibly Jewish people and public figures, including the attack on a Manchester synagogue in October.

France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands have seen similar spikes in antisemitic attacks and incidents following the October 7, 2023, terrorist assault on Israel.

Each high-profile incident is followed by ritualistic condemnation by political leaders. I have no doubt they mean what they say. But their words haven’t stopped the attacks.