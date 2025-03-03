Timothée Chalamet and the Rise of the Try-Hards
Out with ironic distance, and in with excellence—or at least the pursuit of it.
28
There was a lot of hype that Timothée Chalamet, 29, might become the youngest man ever to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. He did not take a trophy home last night—Adrien Brody snagged it for his turn in The Brutalist—but Chalamet should be applauded for achieving something even better. Over the past few months, he has ushered in a new and welcome era of earnestness.
