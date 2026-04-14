Welcome back to This Week in Canada, which is on a journey of discovery: Americans are discovering that they are Canadian, Canada is discovering that it can’t recognize a Scottish midwife’s English, and Donald Trump is discovering that Canada is a constitutional monarchy. Let’s get to it!

Behind the headlines blaring about strained Canada–U.S. relations and President Trump musing about the “51st state,” something quieter is happening. Some Americans are reviewing their family trees, zeroing in on their Canadian roots, and applying for citizenship.

The surge in interest follows a change to Canada’s citizenship law, known as Bill C-3, which became law in December 2025. The change expands who can claim citizenship by descent. As a result, millions of Americans are now eligible.