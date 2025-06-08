Refugees and asylum seekers waiting outside Toronto intake and assessment center. (Andrew Francis Wallace/ Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Welcome back to my weekly dispatch from the 51st state, where Mark Carney is undergoing quite the identity shift, race-based reasoning is changing the criminal justice landscape, and measles is making a comeback.

There’s lots to unpack, so let’s jump right in.

Toronto to Launch First “Black-Mandated” Shelter

Toronto is set to launch the country’s first shelter specifically for black people, a facility to be operated by black-led, black-focused, and black-serving nonprofits, known as “B3” organizations. The “black-mandated” shelter is intended to provide “culturally appropriate” support tailored to the needs of Toronto’s black community.

Notably, extensive prior experience running a shelter isn’t a requirement. The city’s shelter services explicitly encourages applications from B3 groups. Those with less than a year of experience are encouraged to partner with a mentor organization.