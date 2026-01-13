Welcome back to This Week in Canada, where we’re wondering again if America will try to swallow us whole, Jewish Canadians are targeted because of their military service, and Grok is trouble for more than just the reason you think. Let’s get to it!

It was easy to treat all that “51st state” talk by Donald Trump as him just trolling Canada. Mark Carney would calmly respond that Canada “is not for sale,” and everyone would move on.

But Canadians are starting to think about something they haven’t seriously considered for a long time: Could the United States actually try to take us over? You can read my reporting on Canadians who would like Canada to become the 51st state and those who say they’re ready to take up arms if the Yanks ever came north.

When you add a growing separatist movement in resource-rich Alberta, it feels less and less like Canada will be an independent country with the same borders that it has today.

The United States president has repeatedly mused publicly about Canada becoming the newest U.S. state, even saying he would be willing to use “economic force” to push Canada into a political union. He usually moved on to musing about something else.