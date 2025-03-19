OTTAWA — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump repeated his jab about making Canada the “51st state,” this time calling the people who worked for previous Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “nasty.”

And while comments like these might get a laugh from Americans accustomed to the president’s blustery patter, in Canada, the joke is wearing thin. Some are even imagining the once-unthinkable: full-blown war against the U.S.

Joe Gosselin, a 68-year-old veteran who served 22 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, told me he has begun to mull how Canadians could fight a guerrilla war against the superpower to the south.