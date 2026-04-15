“Sam Altman is, like, evil as shit.”

“This should be a nightly occurrence.”

“All I can say is I’m disappointed that they didn’t train their aim.”

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

These were just some of the messages on Reddit and social media in the hours after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was attacked. The point, in all of them, was the same: Altman had it coming.

On Friday, April 10, at 3:45 a.m., Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s San Francisco home while Altman, his husband, and his baby were asleep. It set the exterior gate on fire.