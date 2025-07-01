Donald Trump keeps racking up wins. Since June 21, when B-2 bombers struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, the president has enjoyed a run of foreign policy victories, legal triumphs, trade wins, and domestic achievements. The positive headlines haven’t let up.

Now Trump’s looking to crown this streak by signing his “big,” “beautiful” tax and spending bill into law on July 4. He couldn’t ask for better timing. Codifying the MAGA agenda on Independence Day would cement Trump’s brand of conservative populism as America’s governing doctrine—and lay the foundation for the more than three years that remain in his term.

For Trump supporters, it doesn’t get better than this. The man they elected—consistently underestimated and demonized by his critics—has delivered on the issues that secured his reelection last November. His recent achievements are so numerous, cataloguing them requires categories: