FOR FREE PEOPLE

Sign up here for our new daily newsletter: The Front Page!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Margaret Thatcher stood apart. (Photo by Hilaria McCarthy via Getty Images)

Things Worth Remembering: When Margaret Thatcher Refused to Jump

In a 1995 interview, the Iron Lady gave a lesson on the perils of popularity.

By Douglas Murray

May 26, 2024

Welcome to Douglas Murray’s column, Things Worth Remembering, in which he presents great speeches from famous orators we should commit to heart. To listen to Margaret Thatcher react to a Swedish journalist telling her to jump in a TV interview, scroll to the end of this piece.

One of my first political memories is being on my school playground in London in 1990 and hearing that Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had resigned. She had ascended to power just before I was born, in 1979, so I had never known any other prime minister, and I was alarmed. 

“But who else could do the job?” I remember saying to a friend. 

This may have been one of my first political insights, but it also turned out to be one of my best. Because the answer for 34 years since has been: no one.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 168

Latest