This week, Douglas Century marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 with a reflection on "Eli, Eli," a poem sung by millions to honor the murdered—and on the story of the brave young woman who wrote it.

It was a scorching afternoon in late July 2023, and I was wandering through the deserted ruins of Caesarea, the ancient Roman capital of Judaea—today, a stunning national park in Israel. As I walked, I recited a poem: that of a young woman who had been executed by a firing squad nearly 80 years earlier, during the Holocaust.

Her name was Hannah Senesh, and she spent her early adult years in the very area I was walking. As a young woman, she wrote poems inspired by the beauty of her new home. Her most famous poem, written in 1942 when she was 21, is called “Halicha L’Keisarya” in Hebrew—or, in English, “A Walk to Caesarea.” Here it is in English: